Daily News & Analysis

Athletics-American Leeper breaks Pistorius record in 400 metres

Sat, 24 Jun 2017-11:38am , Reuters

American Blake Leeper broke South African Oscar Pistorius's T43 paralympic world record in the 400 metres when he ran 45.25 seconds at the U. S. athletics championships on Friday, officials said.

American Blake Leeper broke South African Oscar Pistorius's T43 paralympic world record in the 400 metres when he ran 45.25 seconds at the U.S. athletics championships on Friday, officials said. "It is hard to believe. To run 45.25 to break the world record, I am excited for the future," said the 27-year-old Tennessee native who lives in Southern California.

Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee.

Pistorius set his record of 45.39 seconds at Daegu, South Korea in August, 2011.

Paralympic gold medallist Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.

