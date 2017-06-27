At 34, I'm playing my best table tennis, says Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal has been digging it out around the table for over a decade-and-a-half. He has achieved what not many can dream of, especially in a country like India where table tennis is low on the list of popular sports. Yet, he is unwilling to settle with what he has in his kitty.

The paddler, who peaked to a career-high ranking of No. 32 in May 2015 before a spate of injuries triggered a downfall, is hoping to go one step further and break into the top-30 of the world rankings.

"I want to break into the top-30 in the world," Kamal, currently ranked No. 44 told DNA. "I was No. 32 two years ago. Then, I had a hamstring injury. I was out for like six months... then back. After two years now, I'm back at the same level."

And lately, he has done enough to back his words. Kamal has been in fine fettle, winning the Nationals this year before impressing the home fans by making it to the semifinals of the India Open. He, then, followed it up with some spectacular exhibition of table tennis that saw him make the Round of 32 at the just-concluded World Championships in Dusseldorf, Germany.

"The way I prepared for the tournament (World Championships) is what I will give all the credit to," Kamal said. "And the most important thing... being physically fit. What I learnt is age is just a number. At 34, I'm playing my best table tennis."

The Chennai paddler, who will turn 35 in July, doesn't have retirement on his mind. Why, he is even hopeful of going on till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm taking it year on year," Kamal said when asked about his retirement plans. "I don't want to plan too long, because I don't know how fit I will be physically and mentally. I have a family. So, a lot of things have to be considered before going into a major tournament.

"The next important goal is the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World Championships. I also have the 2020 Olympics at the back of my mind," he said.

Asked why India can't produce a top-10 player, the lanky paddler singled out the loophole of accessibility in the country.

"Basically because it's about the knowledge on how to become a top player. So, I think the access to knowledge is very limited in India," Kamal said.

"It's a process and processes take time. Before me was Chetan Baboor, who was ranked 74th in the world. I passed that benchmark and jumped to No. 32," he added.

However, Kamal insisted that the day is not far away when Indian players can go neck-to-neck with the best of the world.

"Once it opens up and there are more players playing at the top level, then of course from that group there will be much better players," Kamal said. "So, probably the next generation or the generation after that, we will have players in the top-20 or the top-10."

'TT league will take India to next level'

Sharath Kamal, who has been picked by RP-SG Mavericks for the inaugural Ultimate Table Tennis, hailed the idea of coming up with a professional league. "It's a wonderful project. Personally for me, it's the beginning to take India to the next level. This is what I hope," he said. "We have the top players here, playing along with us. We also have foreign coaches. So, we have access to the knowledge basically on how to get there."