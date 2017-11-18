Arsenal v/s Tottenham, EPL: Time, live streaming and where to watch in India

All you need to know about Aresnal v/s Tottenham match to be played on Saturday.

Arsenal v/s Tottenham

​Venue: Emirates stadium

Date: 18 November, 2017

Time: 6 pm IST

TV: Star Sports Select HD

Online: Hotstar

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspurs this Saturday in the north London derby at the Emirates. The match could determine the order of power in north London with traditional heavyweights struggling and a young Spurs side on the rise.

For the hosts, Olivier Giroud is going to miss the game due to a minor injury while Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck will be assessed having returned to training.

Tottenham have been dealt a blow after Toby Alderweireld was ruled out until after Christmas following his hamstring strain. However, captain Hugo Lloris may return from a groin injury.