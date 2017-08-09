Arsenal's Theo Walcott just got a Shiva tattoo and Twitter can't keep calm

Ahead of the new season, Arsenal forward Theo Walcott debuted a brand-new tattoo which paid homage to one of the highest gods in the Hindu echelon, Lord Shiva.

The Arsenal forward got a tattoo which read ‘Om Namah Shivaay’, which literally translates to ‘salutations to Shiva’. Om Namah Shivaay is sung by devotees in prayers and recited by yogis in meditation.

Lord Shiva is different things for different people and turns up in myriad avatars. For many Hindus (and non-believers), he is the supreme being, one who creates, protects and destroys. He is sometimes depicted as a warrior, slaying demons. At the highest form, he is considered omniscient, omnipotent and omnipresent, the absolute Brahman (reality) and the primal Atman (soul) of the universe.

Given the state of the internet, there were some hilarious reactions to Theo Walcott’s tattoo. While some thought it was a sign that he was moving to the Chinese Super League (even though Devnagiri looks nothing like Chinese characters), another wondered why Arsenal were ‘turning into Muslims’!

Meanwhile, Indian Twitter users were particularly thrilled with one user joking they ‘always knew right wing was their best position’.

Check out some of the epic tweets on Theo’s new tattoos:

Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo pic.twitter.com/R0Qksj4vk5 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) August 9, 2017

Give me joy and happiness by leaving my club fella!!!! https://t.co/imqEhlp6sV — One Step Ojo (@kunzojo) August 9, 2017

Hindi translation and transliteration ki maa ki. https://t.co/NFgfwZ41JA — Tushar Acharya (@tusharja) August 9, 2017

Theo WalBhakt https://t.co/SgWU2a8Lhm — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 9, 2017

Bhai tu fas gya ab daan dene ke liye ready ho ja https://t.co/6JVYFhyiQQ — Shashant- HMP (@shashantsingh46) August 9, 2017

Har har Mahadev https://t.co/ZwnyZDRIsU — The Rathore (@rathore025) August 9, 2017

Welcome to Team Mandir https://t.co/Jkd6AMLNdM — Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) August 9, 2017

As an Indian, I feel very proud to see this tattoo on an arsenal player https://t.co/gpIEvLLDYj — Jugal (@jugal_ambasana) August 9, 2017

Wow. Very nice. "Om Namah Shivaya!" The best phrase and tattoo to have. May Lord Shiva continue to protect and bless you. https://t.co/HHsGsmwB1F — Hindu Americans (@HinduAmericans) August 9, 2017

Theo Walcott getting a tattoo dedicated to the destroyer, Shivayd Kolasinac#AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/sOohTDwCwE — Yelkur (@ArseneAnger) August 9, 2017

When you get a foreign language tattoo without knowing how the characters are formed. https://t.co/GK1UW8pToo — Sumant (@sumants) August 9, 2017

That's not what that says pal.. it says "Spice bag.. satay sauce no onions for delivery" https://t.co/2WrtP7p2Fy — VV (@VintageDinklage) August 9, 2017

A Clue that you gonna end up in Chinese League https://t.co/WUPoOnW2Jy — Please Follow Back (@GeniusJokerNG) August 9, 2017

हर हर महादेव ! Always knew Right Wing was your best position https://t.co/a65BmR76Fa — Raj Singh (@NoMoreDatGuy) August 9, 2017

Very nice tatto Lord Shiva is the creator and the destroyer ! stay blessed — James Mehan (@Jamesmehan00) August 9, 2017

Walcott was last seen in the FA Community Shield against Chelsea where he scored in the penalty shootout. Arsenal, who finished fifth in the league last season, host Leicester City in the opening game of their campaign on Friday.