Arsenal can challenge Manchester City in Premier League title race: Granit Xhaka

Arsenal are currently 12 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the EPL table. The Gunners are sixth in the league on 22 points while City are at 34 winning 11 of their opening 12 games. However, Granit Xhaka believes that Arsenal can re-enter the title race and challenge Man City.

The midfielder has said that Arsenal can cut down the deficit and challenge for the title this campaign. Xhaka's coments come after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"I think in football everything is possible," Xhaka told Sky Sports News.

"Manchester City, at the moment, are on a very good run, they're doing very well and others have dropped points -- which they haven't done -- but it's conceivable that they could drop points as well."

City's have opened up an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. They have scored 40 league goals in the campaign so far and conceded just seven. However, Xhaka says Pep Guardiola's side could slow down and Arsenal must capitalise when they did.

"They might not continue as they have been. But our aim is just to focus on ourselves. We know we need to work and we're convinced that we can compete at the top," Xhaka added.

"I'm a person who thinks realistically but has dreams and fantasies as well. In football, everything is always possible."

Arsenal play FC Cologne in the Europa League on Thursday followed by a trip to seventh-placed Burnley in the league on Sunday.

