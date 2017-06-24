Anish wins gold in Junior Shooting World Championship

Pistol shooter Anish shone bright as India bagged a gold and a silver on the opening day of the ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol campaign in Suhl, Germany today.

The 15-year old from Haryana won gold in the Junior Men's 25m Standard Pistol competition, with a world record score of 579, which helped India also bag the Team Silver in the event and prop it to second in the overall standings.

Anish's score was seven points clear of second-placed German Florian Peter who shot 572, while Ukraine's Pablo Korostylov won the bronze in the event shooting a score of 570.

Earlier this year, Anish had also won a Gold and a Bronze in an international meet in Pilzen, Czech Republic.

In the Team competiton, Anish's teammate Anhad Jawanda shot 561 while Sambhaji Zanzan Patil shot 547 -- a combined score of 1678 winning them the team silver.

In the other events of the day, India's Shirin Godara shot 615.9 to finish 21st in the Junior Women's 50m Rifle Prone competition.

Prasiddhi Mahant and Ayushi Podder in the same event ended 41st and 57th with scores of 609.8 and 605.4 respectively.

In the Junior Men's 50m Rifle Prone, Fateh Singh Dhillon finished 23rd on a score of 617.3, while Subhankar Pramanick shot 615.9 to end in 29th position.

India's third competitor in the event, Syed Araib Pervez was placed 66th with a score of 606.

Norway are leading the medal tally after Day one with one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal followed by India, on a day when as many as 11 nations got on to the medal charts.

