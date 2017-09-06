Andy Murray to miss rest of the season due to hip injury

Britain's world number two Andy Murray has decided to skip the rest of the season, citing a hip injury. The Scot, who had not played since Wimbledon, had pulled out of the on-going US Open in New York at the very last minute.

The three-times grand slam winner, who won the US Open in 2012, has been struggling with the injury for much of the summer. He was suffering during his French Open semi-final defeat by Stan Wawrinka in June and had to pull out of two exhibition matches in the run-up to Wimbledon.

"I tried obviously resting, rehabbing to try and get myself ready here," an emotional Murray had said before withdrawing from the final Grand Slam of the year. "I was actually practising OK the last few days but it's too sore for me to win the tournament, and ultimately that's what I was here to try and do."

It was clearly a big problem during his home grand slam tournament, when he bowed out, clearly in pain, in the quarter-finals, to Sam Querrey. Murray withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Montreal and then the Western and Southern Open this month in the hope of giving his injury more time ahead of the US Open.

The 30-year-old hinted a few weeks ago that he may have to follow the example of Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka in taking off the rest of the year to allow the injury to heal fully.

"I'll definitely make a decision on that in the next few days," Murray had said. "That's something that I'll sit down and decide with my team. But I'll decide on that in the next couple of days, for sure."

Murray held the number-one world ranking for 41 weeks before being overtaken by Rafael Nadal. "I want to be back on court as soon as I can," he said.

"If it means that ... I can play before the end of the year, then that's what I would love to do. I miss competing, and I'll try to get myself back on court as soon as I can. But obviously I'll need to make the correct decision and really think it through these next couple of days with my team, and then make that decision."

Murray began the year as the world number one, having hit top spot for the first time after a stunning end to last year, when he won five straight tournaments, including the ATP World Tour Finals. Now that Murray has decided not to play for the rest of the year, his ranking is likely to slide to around 16th.

