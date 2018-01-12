After world record move from Barcelona to PSG, Neymar likely to join Real Madrid for £357m

Brazilian football star Neymar could well smash his own transfer record with a sensational move to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old made headlines when he switched from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a staggering £198m last year. But if reports are to be believed, Neymar is now keen to move to the current La Liga and Champions League holders.

According to a report by Spanish newspaper Marca, the most expensive footballer on earth is the Galactico 'most craved' for by club president Florentino Perez. Neymar too is keen on making the switch, but his cost will be an earth-shattering £357m.

This comes less than six months after he moved from Barca to PSG. At that time, Neymar had shared an emotional video with his millions of followers on social media, telling them that FCB would always be in his heart.

The Brazilian's camp has apparently been sending out signals that he wants to play at the Santiago Bernabeu one day. Having not made a massive purchase since James Rodriguez in 2014, Madrid too are keen on reviving their 'Galactico policy'.

With the defending champions trailing Barca by a big margin in the La Liga points table, Perez wants to make a statement in the transfer market soon.

Although the likes of Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and Timo Werner are being looked at, Neymar seems to be the hottest target for Madrid.

The Spanish giants, though, are adamant to not go behind PSG's back to make the move. According to the report, Neymar could switch to Madrid in the summer of 2019.