Ace shuttler PV Sindhu begins work as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handing over the letter of appointment as Group I officer to ace shuttler PV Sindhu in Vijayawada on July 27 (PTI)
Thu, 10 Aug 2017-09:58am , Amaravati , PTI

Sindhu, who had been handed over the letter of appointment on July 27, reported to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Anil Chandra Punetha in Amaravati and assumed her new role as a Group-1 service officer.

Sindhu met district Collector B Lakshmi Kantham in the evening and reported for duty. Meanwhile, official sources said the government might waive the two-year training period for Sindhu since she was keen on focusing on her career.

Expressing happiness over her appointment, Sindhu said her first priority would be to continue playing badminton. "My focus will be on the sport only," she had said on the day she was handed over the appointment order.

She had also thanked the AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the job. Now that Sindhu has joined the revenue service in AP government, chances are that she might get inducted into the Indian Administrative Service seven or eight years down the line.

 
