7th Senior National Hockey C'ship- PSPB hammer CRPF to clinch title

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board produced a spectacular performance as they thrashed Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 in the finals of the 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) ?B? Division here last evening.

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were the team riding on a wave of great attacking form, having scored 54 goals through the tournament, prior to the final. In addition, the goals had come from a range of 15 players, the most by any team in the tournament.

Keeping to form, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board were dominant on the game right from the start, imposing their attacking play and forcing Central Reserve Police Force on the back foot. Lalit Upadhyay (14') opened the scoring for them right at the end of the first quarter, to give them the lead. In the second quarter, Ignacius Toppo scored in the 18th minute to draw Central Reserve Police Force level.

Within a minute though, captain Tushar Khandker put Petroleum Sports Promotion Board back in the lead. Within minutes VR Raghunath converted a penalty stroke to extend it and take Petroleum Sports Promotion Board leading 3-1 at the end of 2nd quarter. Petroleum Sports Promotion Board played out the third and fourth quarters with control, choking out Central Reserve Police Force stoutly. Tyron Pereira (52') and Gurjinder Singh (55') added more to their score, as they took home the title in style.

Earlier in the day, Central Secretariat beat Central Industrial Security Force 2-1 to take 3rd place. With both teams looking to put the disappointment of missing out on a final place behind them and end with a flourish, the game was predictably high on velocity and energy.

Central Secretariat dominated the opening stages of the game, and after having controlled the better part of the first quarter, took the lead in the 12th minute via a Felix Baa goal. In the second quarter, Satish Lama equalised for Central Industrial Security Force, scoring off a well taken penalty corner to take the teams on level terms. After a goalless third quarter, Central Secretariat scored via Hassan Basha in the 46th minute to regain their lead.

This time there would be no comeback though, Central Secretariat defending stoutly to close out the game and take third place in the tournament.

In the Hockey India 7th Senior National Hockey Championship 2017 (Men) 'A' Division, Association of Indian Universities beat Hockey Karnataka 3-2 in Pool D. Ankit Nath (4'), Joginder Singh (34') and RS Sunil Murthy (56') scored the goals for Association of Indian Universities. AP Siraj (9') and SP Veeranna Gowda (28') were the goal scorers for Hockey Karnataka.

