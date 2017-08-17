Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
football, cristiano ronaldo, Real Madrid, barcelona, La Liga, spanish super cup, Super Cup

5-game ban seems exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution: Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a red card by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after receiving a second yellow card for simulation during the first leg of the 2017 Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona (Reuters)
alt DNA Web Team | Thu, 17 Aug 2017-09:14am , Madrid , DNA webdesk

The striker shoved referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being sent off during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo accused the Spanish football federation (RFEF) of persecution after his appeal against a five-game ban for pushing a referee was dismissed on Wednesday. The striker shoved referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea after being sent off during Madrid's 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Madrid appealed but that was rejected a few hours before the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning Ronaldo missed the match as well as his team's first four La Liga fixtures.

football, spanish super cup, super cup, real madrid, barcelona, madrid, cristiano ronaldo, marco asensio, zinedine zidane, lione

ALSO READ

WATCH | Spanish Super Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo-less Real Madrid crush Barcelona

"It's impossible not to react to this situation, 5 games! It seems to me exaggerated and ridiculous, this is called persecution!" Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

Here's his post:

The RFEF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Madrid could still take the case to the Spanish government's sports court to try to reduce the ban.

(Inputs from Reuters)

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read