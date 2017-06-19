10 ft long sand badminton racket for Kadambi Srikanth

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture to congratulate Indian shuttler Kadambi Srikanth for winning Indonesia Open men's singles trophy.

Pattnaik said he created a 10 feet long badminton racket and a cork on Puri beach yesterday with a message of congratulation by using about 6 tonne of sand to wish the ace shuttler.

Sudarsan said he had also posted a twitter message to congratulate the player and Kadambi Srikanth responded saying : "Thank you and I will save this picture as a remembrance for the rest of my life".

Stating that the whole country is proud of Kadambi's achievement, Sudarsan said the sand sculpture was a symbolic gesture to congratulate the ace player and also to wish him more success in future.

Sudarsan has participated in more than 50 International sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for our country. He has been creating sand art on current issues.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)