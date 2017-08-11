Premier League: Here's a team-by-team run-through as the 2017-18 season gets set to kick-off

The step-up to the Premier League presents a challenge to all promoted clubs but hosting the title favourites Manchester City on day one gives Brighton and Hove Albion little chance to ease themselves into the top flight.

Brighton have been busy in the transfer market since securing promotion from the Championship after two excellent seasons for Chris Hughton's team.

Two of the most impressive deals have come in the final week of pre-season with club record signings of midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven and Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

(Photo credit: Instagram)