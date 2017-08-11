Essel Group 90 years
Arsene Wenger brokered a fragile truce with Arsenal's dissenting fans by winning the FA Cup, but has little margin for error ahead of Friday's opener against Leicester City.

With Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere among the players whose contracts expire at the end of the season, Arsenal would surely want to finish well this time round.

Premier League: Here's a team-by-team run-through as the 2017-18 season gets set to kick-off

Date published: Friday, 11 August 2017 - 2:49pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

The stage is set, the players are all geared up as the new season of the English Premier League kicks-off tonight at the Emirates Stadium with the first match between newly crowned Community Shield winner Arsenal and former EPL title holder Leicester City.

Later into the Saturday night, defending champions Chelsea will host Burnley with an aim to get off to a good start in their title-defense campaign, while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will travel down to Falmer Stadium to play against league debutants Brighton. With transfer records been shattered owing to huge amount of money have been splashed to rope in players, analysts speculate that the 25th edition of the coveted league can bring about some of the fiercest battle to the EPL title.

