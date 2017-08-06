Essel Group 90 years

Explosive start

  • Explosive start
  • Eye of the tiger
  • Have some of that
  • Knockout
  • Gladiators
  • Fight to the end
  • Still unbeaten
  • Winner by unanimous decision
  • Shahenshah's embrace
  • The Champ

Vijender and Zulpikar land hard blows on each other at the beginning of the bout

(Photo credit: Salman Ansari, DNA)

In Pics: Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in double-title bout

Date published: Sunday, 6 August 2017 - 10:26am | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

The legend of Vijender Singh continued to grow as the Indian boxing star out-slugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title in Mumbai on Saturday.

It was double delight for the fans as Vijender also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from the Chinese, who is nine years younger to him.

It was the 32-year-old Beijing Olympic bronze medallist's ninth successive win in his professional career.

