In Pics: Vijender Singh defeats China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali in double-title bout

The legend of Vijender Singh continued to grow as the Indian boxing star out-slugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to retain the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title in Mumbai on Saturday.

It was double delight for the fans as Vijender also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from the Chinese, who is nine years younger to him.

It was the 32-year-old Beijing Olympic bronze medallist's ninth successive win in his professional career.