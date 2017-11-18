ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters hold Atletico de Kolkata for goalless draw in the opening match

The opening clash of the Hero Indian Super League turned ended in no resut as Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and Kerala Blasters played out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi on Friday.

Kerala Blasters was lucky to earn a point from the contest as ATK was clearly the superior side. The Kolkata side enjoyed more possession and had more look at the rival goal. But ATK were unlucky too as an effort from Jose Branco in the 69th minute ricochetted off the far post with the Blasters goalkeeper Paul Rachubka out of position and beaten.

The best chance for Kerala Blasters came in the opening minute of the extra time in the second half when Dimitar Berbatov’s header off a corner was smartly saved by the goalkeeper.