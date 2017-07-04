Mumbai is getting a semifinal. It's big thing: Joy Bhattacharya

FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament director Joy Bhattacharya talks to Taus Rizvi on preparations

How have the preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup been?

We have been having inspections since 2014. We have literally six to seven inspections at different venues. We were really worried about Kochi, but it has picked up. Not everything was steady but there is a lot of progress. Can't have an approach like kaam ho jayega (work will be done) in the last minute. The preparations have been on the rise and the level of commitment shown is good.

How satisfied are you with the build up to the tournament?

We are three months from the World Cup. Even the IPL starts its build-up 15 days before the tournament begins. We have 95 days. Even if we had all the money, we can't start this early. We have our draws on July 7, and then in August, we have a trophy tour. We are also working on promoting it in schools for a very long time. Then, we will release the anthem. Also, we will see some promotions from all the host cities in the next 45 days. We have already released 10 per cent tickets in six venues and all are sold out. There is no tournament where tickets go on sale five months before and are sold out. In reality, whatever it is, awaz toh hua hai (noise has been made). Around one lakh tickets have been sold so far.

How would you justify the recent announcement of shifting India's matches from Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to New Delhi?

The Indian Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken ownership of the tournament. In March 26th's 'Mann Ki Baat', PM spoke about the World Cup in full detail. We are going to look for the opening ceremony there. We wish (if he is in Delhi) and like him to see matches. The government of India has put its weight behind the tournament and it's a very good thing for the World Cup.

Isn't it unfair to the Mumbai football fans who will miss out on watching India in action?

Mumbai is getting a semifinal. It's a big thing. India is not the only team, there are many good teams like Spain, France, Germany, England. It's definitely going to be exciting.

How do you plan to fill up the stadiums?

We have school development tickets for a very long time. Truth is we are hell a lot closer to the tournament, we are just building the excitement. Don't forget there isn't another World Cup (in India). Remember, this is the tournament where players like Neymar (Jr), (Cesc) Fabregas first showed their skills. We don't see a huge problem as far as ticket sales is concerned.

Any area that you think is lacking?

I think what we now want from the states is to reach the city market with the whole programme. There will be a lot of action from the host cities — Kolkata, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Delhi and Mumbai. Now, we need to see the hoardings. Yes, there were ups and downs which happened, but we stood firmly. Otherwise, we wouldn't have gone so far.

How ready is India to host the prestigious event?

We are ready technically with all the facilities. Next step will come in the last 70-80 days. We are not worried with the technical part of delivering the tournament and make the tournament it deserves to be.