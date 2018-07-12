Watch: Video of Croatia firefighters missing World Cup win for duty goes viral- but here is the real story

True football fans will never miss a chance to cheer for their team - specially if their team is playing in the World Cup. But many Croatian firefighters had to miss watching the nail-biting penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup that eventually gave Croatia a victory over Russia, sending them to the World Cup semi-finals to compete against England.

The hilarious and now-viral video by Zagreb Fire Department shows how a team of firefighters watches the game’s penalties against Russia, when suddenly the emergency alarm sounds and they drop everything to do their duty.

Three lucky firefighters who only needed to prep the engines were able to catch Ivan Rakitic match-winning penalty after the other firefighters left and obviously, celebrated accordingly.

Watch the entire ordeal:

The 49-second video was posted to Facebook on Tuesday before the semifinal match against Croatia. It shows a crowd of firefighters sitting in a fire station watching Croatia's quarterfinal matchup against Russia.

Many people shared the video praising the world and professionalism of the fire department.

However, it was not real situation video but a PSA telling fans to be careful with fire during the 2018 World Cup.

"Try and avoid using fireworks during the semi final tonight, so that our firefighters can watch the full game in peace," said the message before the video.