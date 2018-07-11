Croatia v/s England, Today in FIFA World Cup 2018: 8 things to know about semifinal clash

Croatia play England in a World Cup semi-final in Moscow on Wednesday. The two teamns will meet at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Neither team came to Russia being heralded as favourites but they have produced performances throughout the competition which have shown they were underestimated by the pundits.

Here are some the key stats for the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal clash:

1. HISTORY

England are making their first World Cup semi-final appearance since 1990, when they lost to Germany on penalties. The Three Lions' only international title is the 1966 World Cup victory on home soil.

Croatia, who became independent in the early 1990s, have reached the World Cup last four once before, in their debut World Cup appearance in 1998. They lost to hosts and eventual winners France.

2. PATH SO FAR

Croatia topped their World Cup group in Russia with three wins out of three games, scoring seven goals and conceding just one. They are unbeaten so far in the tournament. England finished second in their group, having lost their final group match to Belgium.

3. PLAYERS IN FOCUS

Midfielder Luka Modric is Croatia's top scorer in the tournament with two goals. England forward Harry Kane, who tops the World Cup scorers' list in Russia with six goals, is level with former striker Gary Lineker for most goals scored by an England player at one World Cup.

4. KNOCKOUTS

England needed penalties to beat Colombia in the Round of 16, but eased into the last four with a trouble-free 2-0 victory over Sweden. Despite a comfortable run through their group, Croatia has had a tougher ride in the knockout rounds, needing extra time and penalties to eliminate both Denmark in the round of 16 and then hosts Russia in the last four.

5. SET UP SUCCESS

England have scored eight out of their 11 goals so far from set pieces including penalties. England's 11 goals so far are equal to the country's record of most goals at a single World Cup set back in 1966, when they won the title.

6. JORDAN's JOY

Midfielder Jordan Henderson has not lost any of his last 30 England matches, the longest unbeaten run of any England player in history. Henderson will be up against arguably the strongest central midfield pairing of the tournament in Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric on Wednesday.

7. TEAMS

England are expected to field the same starting XI that beat Sweden 2-0. Despite injury worries over midfielder Jordan Henderson (hamstring) and Jamie Vardy (groin), all 23 players trained on Tuesday.

Croatia are “sweating on the fitness” of goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and right-back Sime Vrsaljko. Subasic injured a hamstring against Russia while Vrsaljko is suffering with a knee injury.

8. HEAD TO HEAD

England and Croatia have never met at a World Cup, and only once met at an international tournament, when the English beat them 4-2 at Euro 2004. In total the two sides have played each other seven times, with England notching four wins to Croatia's two. Their first encounter, in 1996, ended in a goalless draw.

