Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: Preview, head to head, probable XIs and our predictions

England will look to cement their spot in finals of the ongoing 21st edition of FIFA World Cup when they square off with Croatia in the second semi-final clash here at Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

England have impressed the fans across the world with their skilful display of the game in the tournament so far.

The Harry Kane-led side have lost only to Belgium in their third and final clash of the group stage. England thrashed Columbia (4-3) before beating Sweden 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash against Croatia.

Croatia, on the other hand, are riding high on the confidence as they have won all the matches in the tournament so far. But England will definitely be the toughest competitor among the teams they have faced so far.

The Luka Modric-led side swept aside Argentina 3-0 and Iceland 2-1 before thrashing hosts Russian 4-3 in their quarter-final clash.

Both the teams have met each other five times before in the competitive clashes, and England hold a 3-2 record against the Croatians.

Their last clash was at the 2010 World Cup qualifiers where England thrashed Croatia 5-1 in a vigorous manner.

The winner of the match will face France in the final match, which is slated to be held on July 15.

Croatia v/s England: Head to head

England and Croatia have never met at a World Cup, and only once met at an international tournament, when the English beat them 4-2 at Euro 2004. In total the two sides have played each other seven times, with England notching four wins to Croatia's two. Their first encounter, in 1996, ended in a goalless draw.

Croatia v/s England: Probable XIs

Croatia XI: Danijel Subasic; Vedran Corluka, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic; Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic; Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Croatia v/s England: Predictions

Here's what the DNA Team is predicting for the match.

Nirmalya Dutta: "Gareth Southgate has got England humming at a major tournament after a long time. It’s really strange to see the Three Lions not implode yet, holding their nerve to win a penalty shootout as well. Croatia remain a talented team, with Modric inarguably the best midfielder of this generation, but they are knackered after playing two games which went till penalties. England to edge it 2-0 with Sterling and Kane to score."

Jayadev: "It's going to be a tough call. England have ridden the luck so far while Croatia has played some good football throughout the course of the tournament. What may go in England's favour is the fact that the East European nation has won their last two matches in penalty shootouts, which means they have had more ground time. England may capitalise on this and end up playing France."

Pawas Neer: "While Croatia were a great side in the group stage, they have failed to finish the games even inside 120 minutes in the knockouts. This may come to haunt them against a young and fresh England side. Also, England have played better collectively while Croatia have been too reliant on Luka Modric. England to win a hard-fought contest within 90 minutes."