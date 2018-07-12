Croatia v/s England, FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 talking points as Mandzukic winner sends Three Lions home

Croatia defeated England 2-1 in extra-time to reach their first-ever FIFA World Cup final on Wednesday night. It was Mario Mandzukic's goal in the second period of extra-time that proved to be the difference.

England were leading just 5 minutes into game when Kieran Trippier scored with a fabulous free-kick. However, Croatia clawed their way back into the match and finally got a goal in the 68th minute.

In the extra time, Mandzukic was fast enough to react to Ivan Perisic's header and shot past Jordan Pickford sending Croatia into their first-ever World Cup final.

Here are some of the biggest talking points of the match:

1. CROATIA ARE NOT ONLY LUKA

There was only one way for Croatia to win in the match- they needed more players to rise to the ocassion and help Luka Modric. They did exactly that.

In fact, it was Luka Modric who made the foul that gave England the lead.

Ivan Perisic has been waiting to make his mark on the World Cup and was a livewire when his country really needed him. Mario Mandzukic, who has not done much so far, scored the all important goal. Sime Vrsaljko and Dejan Lovren looked vulnerable in defence at times in the first half but grew into the game later. After such a bad start, Croatia pulled together and kept trying. It was a brilliant collective effort that won them the game.

2. TWO HUGE ERRORS

While Kieran Trippier's free-kick goal for England was a thing of beuaty, Croatia's two goals were the result of great sense of ocassion from Croatia and glaring mistakes by English defenders. Perisic sneaked in to send the game into extra-time. England failed to close down Sime Vrsaljko on the right and Perisic got in front of Kyle Walker to volley home the cross. Then, John Stones committed an error that allowed Croatia to score the winning goal — as Perisic headed the ball back towards goal, Stones was slow to react. Mandzukic flashed past him and sent the ball into the net.

3. ATTACKING PROBLEM

While they made some big errors in defence, England also lacked a little something in the attacking department. England had struggled to score from open play throughout the World Cup and their only goal of the game came from a free-kick.

Trippier’s free kick to open the scoring was England’s only shot on target in 120 minutes of football. Harry Kane missed a great chance to make it 2-0 in the 30th minute. Kane hit his close-range effort close to Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic. Subasic saved his low right-footed shot but the ball fell back into Kane’s path. However, he only managed to smash the ball against the post.

4. PENALTY MISSED!

Croatia could have been level in the first half only. They had a big penalty chance in the dying seconds of the first half. As England defended a long free kick, Harry Maguire appeared to pull back Dejan Lovren inside the box. The Croatian went down but the referee waved away their cries for a penalty.

5. FATIGUE IS OVERRATED

Everyone was expecting Croatia to run out of gas during the game. Croatia were playing their third extra time in their third straight game. However, Croatia just kept getting better and better. Croatia, who were an older team than England, grew stronger throughout the match while their opponent seemed to slow down. They kept on trying and eventually got the winner.