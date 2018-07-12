I am one of the best defenders in the world: Croatia's Lovren 'demands' respect after dumping out England

Doing his part well -- against the criticism -- to help steer Croatia into the World Cup final, Croatia defender Dejan Lovren has found it just to call for more recognition of his talent, stating that people should recognise him as one of the world's best.

The Liverpool defender was infuriated before the semi-final match with England, owing to the references made to a match played between Liverpool and Tottenham last year, where the defender was brought off after 32 minutes. The Reds had crashed to a 4-1 defeat, where the striker Harry Kane scored twice.

This time, however, the defender played his part well in keeping Kane quite.Having faced the defeat recently in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid this season, Lovren has another shot to answer his critiques in the World Cup final on Sunday.

'People said I had a difficult season but I don't agree with that. I showed why I took Liverpool to the final of the Champions League and now with the national team, and now I'm in the World Cup final. I think people should recognise that I'm one of the best defenders in the world," the goal.com quoted the statement of Lovren.

Talking about the performance of his international team-mate Luca Modric, Lovren said, "Modric is the best middle three player in the world and if we win this World Cup, he deserves the Ballon d'Or."Earlier, the Luka Modric-led side swept aside Argentina 3-0 and Iceland 2-1 before thrashing hosts Russian 4-3 in their quarter-final clash, and finally reaching the finals by defeating England 2-1.Croatia will now lock horns with France in the World Cup final on July 15.