PV Sindhu on Saina Nehwal: We are 'Hi and Bye' type friends

  Saturday 30 December 2017 13:08 IST
 

   
   
   


PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the leading ladies of Indian Badminton right now. The two star shuttlers have led Indian Badminton to great highs. The duo have, of course, crossed paths on courts across the globe and their rivalry has drawn the attention of many fans. They have always had good things to say about each other but there is not much known about their relationship off the court. 

 
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sindhu recently talked about her equation with Saina. She admitted that there was rivalry between but also added that they were friends too. She said that people often mistook the on-court aggression as something more.

 
“We’re friends, like hi-bye… and that’s it,” Sindhu told the newspaper. “There’s no real time to sit and talk,” she added.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The two superstars now train under the same roof in Hyderabad ever since Saina made a surprise return to Gopichand’s academy in September this year.

 
“We actually play together during practice but there’s not much time to get interactive and talk to each other because we have our training sessions, so there’s no real time where we can sit and talk.” 

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
“The rivalry is always there. When you play, you want to win and both (of us) have the aggression to win,” said the World No. 3. “But rivalry is good in a way; it is just a fight in the match.”

 
“You just need to play your game and keep going, that’s what I feel and when people talk about rivalry, it is nothing but just a fight in the match — that is required, everyone would do that, it is not a big issue.”

 
She has earned silver medals Sat 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championship. 

 
They met twice in official Badminton World Federation (BWF) meetings this year. Sindhu won at the India Open Superseries in New Delhi. But Saina defeated Sindhu in the final of the National Championships in Nagpur. 

 
 

    
   
