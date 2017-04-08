Younis likely to announce retirement from international cricket

Pakistan veteran batsman Younis Khan is most likely to take a call on his retirement from international cricket today.

According to a source quoted by Geo News, Younis is expected to make a formal announcement about the same at a press conference later in the day.

Labelling Younis as `one of the best batsman` Pakistan have ever had, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram said that the 40-year-old has always been proactive in all departments of the game and that everyone respects him for the same.

"Younis Khan is one of the best batsmen we have had. And he has always given his best for Pakistan,? Akram said.

?Younis was always a very hard-working player. He was proactive in all fields of the game, whether it was batting, fielding, helping others out during practice. He was a proper team-man. The way he has handled his image, he will always be respected for it," he added.

Younis is just 23 runs short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. He has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches, the highest run-aggregate for a Pakistani batsman in Test cricket.

He, however, is part of the Test squad that is set to play a three-match series against West Indies, beginning April 21 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

In January, Younis Khan became the first cricketer in Test history to score centuries in 11 countries when he smashed his 34th hundred in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), tying him with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara in the all-time list at 6th place.

The news about Younis' probable retirment follows a similar announcement from Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who confirmed earlier this week that the series against West Indies would be his last.

