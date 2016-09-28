'Wish I could go back and meet little Devendra,' says India's double Paralympics gold medallist

In an exclusive interview with Rutvick Mehta, Devendra Jhajharia looks back at his journey that is as inspiring as it is successful.

Devendra Jhajharia was eight years old when his left hand was amputated after an electric shock while climbing a tree in his village. His friends began to mock him. Determined to not let it bog him down, Jhajharia took up javelin throw with the hope of achieving great things. Twenty-seven years later, his one arm fetched India two gold medals at the Paralympics, the latest coming in Rio a couple of weeks earlier. In an exclusive interview with Rutvick Mehta, the 35-year-old from Rajasthan looks back at his journey that is as inspiring as it is successful. Excerpts:

Your friends called you 'weak' after you lost your left hand at the age of eight. You then took up sport to prove them wrong. You've proved enough, isn't it?

(Laughs) It's simple. If an eight-year-old kid is told by his friends that he can't do anything in life, what will go through his heart? Just imagine. Sometimes I sit back and think: I wish I could go back and meet that kid, meet that little Devendra, listen to what he has to say, listen to his story. But I consider myself fortunate that it is my own story.

Have you met those friends again?

My coach tells me that there should always be positive energy in one's body. The moment any negative energy creeps in, it will only harm you. So that's why I haven't bothered to meet them again.

What was the happiest part for you about winning the second gold in Rio?

The biggest aspect for which I consider myself fortunate is that I have given the country two gold medals as gifts. No other Indian has done it before, even at the Olympics. As for the show in Rio, to break a world record at the age of 35 is a huge challenge in itself.

It indeed is, more so because people were almost expecting a gold from you with your experience of winning it in 2004 as well. How did you cope with that added pressure?

Let me tell you what was going on in my mind. When I was the flag-bearer of the country in the opening ceremony, holding the India flag and walking in front of my teammates, I felt a unique sense of responsibility. I felt like I was the team leader, and that I had to show the way to my other Indian athletes. That's when I realised that people will expect a lot out of me. And you only expect from those who give you hope. So I would not call that pressure, I would call it a huge responsibility. Pressure is not such a big thing for me, honestly, because I have played at the top level for 14 years and have won medals at all major international events. That's why people had that hope from me, and I had the experience of handling it.

When I was leaving my room for the event, a friend of mine there asked me, 'how far will you throw?' I told him, I'll throw around 64m. When I finished the event, he came up to me and said, 'yaar, you fell short by 3cm'. (Devendra had a world record throw of 63.97m).

After your first gold in 2004, your category (F46) (see box) was excluded in 2008 and 2012 Paralympics. What kept you going even after that?

The biggest thing for me at that time was the support from my family members: my mother, father, and especially my wife. I can't put in words the amount my wife sacrificed for me.

In 2009-10, we faced a situation wherein I thought of quitting the sport. My wife was also an athlete (kabaddi), so one of us had to give up our passion (the couple had their first child then). But she told me, 'I'll stop playing, you play on'. Had she not said those words that day, had I quit the sport that day, I wouldn't have come back with an Olympic gold. So for her to sacrifice her own dreams to help me achieve mine was the biggest thing for me as a person as well as an athlete.

But was it difficult to motivate yourself and push harder to continue playing a sport which did not even get enough recognition in India?

Every work has its set of challenges. There is nothing in life that comes easy. Even though my category was taken off after 2008, I kept practicing, kept telling myself, 'ek din aayega (a day will come)'. I was hoping that that day comes before London (2012 Paralympics). It didn't come then. In 2013, the category was re-instated for the World Championships, where I participated and broke the world record. That really made me believe that I took the right decision of continuing. It was a sign that I still have it in me. Then, towards the end of that year, I came to know that the event will be back for 2016 Rio. After that, I just decided to give it my everything.

So much so that you bettered your own world record. You love doing things what others haven't managed to, isn't it?

(Laughs) For sure. To break a world record in an event like the Olympics is probably the toughest thing. Because the weight of the entire nation is on your shoulders, hundreds of countries are participating and winners and losers are separated by millimetres at the Olympics. So, to counter all this and come out on top is a huge deal in itself.

In your 14 years of experience at the top level, was the second gold the sweetest moment of your career?

Definitely. I would call it the biggest reward for my sweat and hard work over the past 14 years. To win two gold medals for the country, to create history, is something that makes me feel really proud.

I'll tell you the reason behind my longevity. I believe in one thing to the core: eat at the right time, sleep at the right time and get up at the right time. For the past 14 years, not one day have I changed my routine. That's why I've lasted so many years.

If one were to ask you to pick the more satisfying medal – 2004 or 2016 – would you be able to?

Of course I'll be able to pick. It's 2016.

Why?

Because in 2004, I was young. I was 23. Today, I'm 35. I've proved that nothing is impossible at any stage of your life as long as you have the will power to do it.

What more do you desire to achieve now? Most athletes, if they've won two gold medals at the age of 35, will be content with their careers and hang up their boots...

That's not how I think. I know a lot of people say this, but for me, my country will always remain on top. And I say this from the bottom of my heart. I play for my country, and I want to see the Indian flag flying as long as I can. I want to do it at the World Championships in London next year.

And a hat-trick in 2020 as well?

Absolutely. I will fight for another gold at the 2020 Olympics. Hundred per cent

You'll be 39 then...

The thing is, most people don't know how I train, how I maintain my fitness. They say, 'age will catch up with you'. I ask them, what has age got to do with my performance? In fact, with age, you can better your fitness by doing certain special exercises. Where is it written that age affects a quality sportsperson? I don't believe it in one bit.

You have been showered with awards and felicitations since your arrival. Do you think the perception of people towards para-athletes is changing in the country?

It is, there's no doubt about it. I've heard my name being spoken about for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. There's a huge difference, and it is for everyone to see. The atmosphere has changed, the perception towards Paralympians has changed. Even the media has changed (laughs).

Have you ever seen this kind of recognition for Paralympians in the 14 years of your career?

Never. I am surprised with the amount of calls and messages I received after I won the medal. But what hit me more was when I landed in India. Char chand lag gaye. There was none of this in 2004. I couldn't even imagine all this in 2004.

Finally, you fulfilled the promise you made to your daughter and brought home the gold. What did she tell you once you came back?

When we met after I landed in India, the first thing she did was take the gold medal that was in my hand. She kept staring at it and smiling for the next few seconds. What better feeling could I have asked for?

Jhajharia's medal cabinet

Paralympics

Gold: 2004 Athens

Gold: 2016 Rio

World Championships

Gold: 2013 Lyon

Silver: 2015 Doha

Asian Games

Silver: 2014 Incheon

Awards

Arjuna Award: 2004

Padma Shri: 2012

DID YOU KNOW?

Devendra Jhajharia is the only Indian to win two gold medals at either the Paralympics or the Olympics

WHAT IS F46?

Devendra Jhajharia won both his gold medals in the F46 category, which was not included in the 2008 and 2012 Paralympics. According to the IPC Athletics classification system, F46 refers to:

Upper limb/s affected by limb deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired range of movement