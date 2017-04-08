WATCH: Umar Akmal does it again, thanks god for Misbah-ul-Haq's retirement

It wouldn't be an unfair assessment to term Umar Akmal as Pakistan's KRK. Just like the controversial Indian actor/critic (or whatever he is), Umar is always in the news for the most bizarre reasons.

From comparing himself to India captain Virat Kohli, to describing a cricketer's death as "very nice", to misbehaving with the police, to starring in ridiculous music videos, the 'talented' batsman has done it all!

This time around, Umar has become the butt of all jokes for thanking god before replying to a question on Misbah-ul-Haq's retirement.

42-year-old Misbah has said that the upcoming Test series in the West Indies will be his final international assignment. Naturally, former cricketers and fans alike have been sending their best wishes to the popular Pakistani cricketer.

When Umar was asked by a journalist about his thoughts on the matter, the 26-year-old ended up blurting out another gem.

"Sabse pehle toh main Allah ka shukriya ada karta hoon (First of all, I'd like to thank Allah)," said Umar.

Here's a video from the hilarious moment:

Lol Umar akmal on #Misbah Retirement Aaahhhh Subse pehle tu main Allah ka shukar ada karta hon pic.twitter.com/A4FLhSsuh6 — Imran Siddique (@SportsJournoo) April 6, 2017

Twitterati was quick to notice Umar's gaffe and didn't hold back while trolling him.

Here are some of the funny tweets:

Umar Akmal never fails to grab the spotlight! https://t.co/887ZF8WhyX — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) April 6, 2017

Misbah ney retirement ka elaan kardiyaa. Umar akmal: sabsey pehle Allah ka shukrya ada kartaa hoon Bhai kya chahtay ho ? xD — Ayyan pirzada (@Ayyan12) April 7, 2017