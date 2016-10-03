Watch: Ross Taylor surprises Dilli boy Kohli by swearing in Hindi

Frustration got the better of New Zealand's stand-in skipper Ross Taylor after Indian captain, Virat Kohli survived a close appeal on Sunday.

The Kiwi batsman was seen using a cuss word but what was more surprising was that his lip movement suggested that he used a Hindi expletive and not an English. Strange? May be not. Remember Taylor has had stints with four Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and in all possibilities, he had picked up the certain word from his Indian teammates.

The incident took place on the third day of the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli had just come in to bat in the second innings and as soon as he negated an outswinger from Trent Boult, the New Zealanders appealed in unison for a caught behind. But the umpire adjudged Kohli 'not out'. Taylor was furious with the decision shouted “be*****od” twice. Even Kohli found it amusing and started to laugh. However, unperturbed by the episode, Kohli went on to score 45.

WATCH: Ross Taylor swears in Hindi

India went on to win the Test by 178 runs on Monday and dislodged arch-rivals Pakistan to claim the numero uno spot in the ICC Test rankings.