Champions League | Juventus vs Barcelona: 5 key battles to watch out for

After thrashing Paris Saint Germain back at the Camp Nou, Barcelona set foot in Italy to take on Juventus in an intense quarter final clash.

The Champions League has reached its business end and Italian heavyweights Juventus host Barcelona in a crucial quarterfinal match at Juventus Stadium at Turin on Tuesday. Juventus sit comfortably with six points clear at the top in Serie A, and to boost their spirits they have a 21 match unbeaten streak at Champions League home matches.

Whereas, Barcelona recently succumbed to Malaga at the La Rosaleda stadium suffering a shock 2-0 defeat. Sergio Busquets, their midfield lynchpin also misses out the trip to Italy serving a suspension. But after overturning a 4-0 deficit at the Camp Nou against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), they look forward to march on to the semi-finals of Europe's most coveted tournament.

Here are 5 key battles to look forward to:

1. Lionel Messi Vs Gianluigi Buffon

The Argentine is just three short of reaching the 100 goal mark in Champions league and what can be a better time to reach this historic milestone. But Juventus' veteran custodian Gianluigi Buffon will stretch every muscle of his body to stop the Argentine from scoring between the sticks. The Italian boasts of maintaining the highest number of clean sheets in this year's Champions league, on the other hand, Messi leads the scoring charts already netting 11 times in just seven outings.

2. Giorgio Chiellini vs Luis Suarez

Giorgio Chiellini and Luis Suarez share a special relationship after the Uruguayan bit on Chiellini's shoulder during their World Cup clash back in 2014. However, the Uruguayan hitman got the better of Chiellini when the two sides last met in the UEFA Champions League Final back in 2015. Now, in front of the home crowd at Turin, Chiellini will not spare an inch of ground and will try to pocket Suarez throughout the game.

3. Gonzalo Higuain vs Javier Mascherano

Both the players share the same national colours of Argentina and are great friends off the field. But their friendship will take a backseat during Tuesday's encounter as Higuain will try to break Mascherano's defensive shackles and get past him.

Mascherano is a hard tackler who primarily depends on his physical prowess and aerial ability to smother attacks early. Higuain, on the other hand, is in prolific form netting 27 times in Serie A and will look to play the ball early, simultaneously making some darting runs inside the box expecting a return.

4. Dani Alves vs Neymar

Dani Alves and Neymar Jr. previously shared the same dressing room at Barcelona and have played for Brazil throughout the years. Now pitted each other, it will be an interesting contest to look forward to as both know each other's game inside out.

Neymar has quite a number of tricks up his sleeves and can easily cut through Alves' defence, but physically Alves has an upper hand over his compatriot which might push him into trouble. The key to winning this duel comes down to being unpredictable with one's move and maintaining a stable head even if one gets the better of another for twice or thrice in quick succession.

5. Dybala vs Umtiti

These two youngsters are currently the hottest property in Europe and both of them will keep no stone unturned to grab headlines. Umtiti is a strong gusty defender while Dybala relies on pace and tricks. Dybala's ability to filter the midfield and reach the opponent's penalty box with pace will wreak havoc if Umtiti does not read the game well and cancel his runs down the midfield.