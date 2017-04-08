Toss up between Chaudhary brothers to attend the ICC meeting

With only a day left for the crucial special general meeting (SGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), there appears to be unanimity between the member states. They may have agreed that one of the Chaudharys — Amitabh or Aniruddh — be given the duty of representing them in the ICC meetings.

The representatives of the member states are also said to believe that backing former board chief N Srinivasan for the said purpose might backfire.

This follows the reiterating of a condition by the Committee of Administrators (COA) that any decision at April 9 SGM in Delhi should be Justice Lodha panel compliant. Also, "in matter related to ineligible members continue to attend meetings would be brought into SC notice to sort out this issue once for all".

DNA has learnt that even Srinivasan camp is reluctant to take up this responsibility of representing the board in the ICC meeting slated from April 23 to 27. However, the final decision in this regard would only be arrived after a dinner meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for Friday night but the state units connected over teleconference. "There is nothing concrete before us right now," said a state representative who will be part of the SGM.

"The SGM agenda will be discussed only tomorrow during the dinner meeting. But we're of the opinion that only eligible officials should be representing India at the ICC," added the source hinting that either of the Chaudhary may be chosen for the job.

Another COA diktat that "BCCI officials can't employ their legal team" has created uneasiness amongst the participants in SGM.

"The CEO alone shall continue to sign all pleadings, affidavits, applications, etc, in respect of legal proceedings filed by or against the BCCI. The CEO alone shall continue to issue instructions to advocates/legal advisors in relation to fresh as well as pending legal proceedings under the supervision and control of the COA," COA has stated.

Attend SGM at own risk

Whatever the decision on the BCCI nominee to ICC, one thing is for sure that the attendance in the SGM will be an opporutnity for the COA to identify "how much any state cricket association is in compliance of the SC orders of July 18, 2016".

"As far as we (state bodies) are concerned, the age cap of 70 prescribed in SC orders is only applicable to office-bearers of the BCCI and not for us," said the state representative, adding: "We've been advised by senior legal minds that state members over 70 are not debarred from being nominated by their states for either BCCI meetings or for any sub committees."

It would be interesting to see if Tamil Nadu strong man Srinivasan (sacked by SC after 2013 IPL spot fixing case), or Anurag Thakur (Himachal) or Ajay Shirke (Maharashtra) who were all disqualified by SC on one account or other, would be nominated as representatives for the SGM.

Going by earlier account, Shirke was sent to January 7 BCCI meeting as MCA representative despite his sacking.