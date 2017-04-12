'Swadeshi' sports to get a boost in Uttar Pradesh : Chauhan

Traditional Indian sports like archery, kabaddi, kho-kho and wrestling and are going to get a leg up in Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to take the 'Swadeshi' push to the sporting arena.

Former test cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who is now the Sports minister of Uttar Pradesh said that to promote fitness and skill among the youth, the state government has decided to focus on reviving traditional and local sports.

"I want to focus on sports like kabbadi, kho-kho, wrestling, archery and shot put which are not getting enough attention and promote them in a big way," Chauhan told

