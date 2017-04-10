Srini attends BCCI meeting, but cannot get past SC verdict

They came, they signed and they adjourned!

Going by the account of a majority of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) ‘eligible’ office-bearers and those of state associations, N Srinivasan is their unanimous choice to represent the Board at ICC meetings. But then there is the Supreme Court to contend with, whose July 18, 2016 judgment they refuse to comply with, but are scared of for obvious ‘contempt of court’ reasons.

So, they collectively decided to take another chance citing “lack of clarity on whether disqualified office-bearers could attend meetings of the Board or the ICC” on Monday, before proceeding ahead. As a result, they conveniently adjourned the special general meeting (SGM) till Wednesday, but not before registering the presence of Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah (Saurashtra) and TC Mathew (Kerala).

All three are in violation of the SC order regarding implementation of the Justice Lodha panel reforms. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri did not attend the meeting, neither did any member of Committee of Administrators (COA).

The SC-appointed COA, which runs BCCI, had sought the urgent intervention of the court in the matter two days before the meeting, following the likelihood that office-bearers disqualified under the Lodha panel’s recommendations would attend it.

The COA had also warned state associations that only eligible officials could attend Sunday’s meeting.

It must be mentioned here that Srinivasan resorted to similar tactics even when the Indian Premier League spot-fixing case was being deliberated in the apex court. Despite being instructed by the SC to keep away from the board’s functioning, he continued to attend and chair all the meetings till he was not just sacked but charged with contempt by the two-member bench of Justices TS Thakur and FMI Kalifulla.

It was only after Srinivasan offered an unconditional apology before the court that he had escaped contempt proceedings back then.

Despite that, he refuses to abide by the SC’s orders of July 2016 and continues to be the president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). He is in violation of the Lodha panel recommendations on three fronts — he is past the age cap of 70 years and has also completed nine years as an office-bearer of both the TNCA and the BCCI, which disqualifies him automatically.