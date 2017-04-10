Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Danubio 0 River Plate M. 0 Rampla Juniors 2 Liverpool 2 Sud America 3 Racing CM 1 Saturday, April 8 Juventud 0 Penarol 2 Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0 Fenix 1 Boston River 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21 ------------------------- 2 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20 3 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20 4 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19 5 Cerro 9 5 3 1 19 9 18 6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15 7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14 8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13 9 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 10 Racing CM 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 11 River Plate M. 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 12 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9 13 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9 14 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 15 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7 16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Plaza Colonia v Cerro (2130) Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Danubio 0 River Plate M. 0 Rampla Juniors 2 Liverpool 2 Sud America 3 Racing CM 1 Saturday, April 8 Juventud 0 Penarol 2 Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0 Fenix 1 Boston River 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21 ------------------------- 2 Penarol 10 5 5 0 22 7 20 3 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20 4 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19 5 Cerro 9 5 3 1 19 9 18 6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15 7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14 8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13 9 Rampla Juniors 10 3 3 4 12 13 12 10 Racing CM 10 3 2 5 11 14 11 11 River Plate M. 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 12 Danubio 10 1 6 3 9 13 9 13 Sud America 10 2 3 5 12 23 9 14 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 15 Liverpool 10 1 4 5 9 19 7 16 Juventud 10 0 4 6 8 16 4 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Plaza Colonia v Cerro (2130) Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)