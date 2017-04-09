Soccer-Uruguayan championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Defensor Sporting 3 El Tanque Sisley 0 Fenix 1 Boston River 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Defensor Sporting 10 6 3 1 15 8 21 ------------------------- 2 Nacional M. 9 6 2 1 13 7 20 3 Wanderers 9 6 1 2 17 10 19 4 Cerro 9 5 3 1 19 9 18 5 Penarol 9 4 5 0 20 7 17 6 El Tanque Sisley 10 5 0 5 14 18 15 7 Boston River 10 4 2 4 11 9 14 8 Fenix 10 3 4 3 17 14 13 9 Racing CM 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 9 Rampla Juniors 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 11 River Plate M. 9 2 3 4 6 11 9 12 Danubio 9 1 5 3 9 13 8 12 Plaza Colonia 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 14 Liverpool 9 1 3 5 7 17 6 15 Sud America 9 1 3 5 9 22 6 16 Juventud 9 0 4 5 8 14 4 1: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Juventud v Penarol (2200) Sunday, April 9 Danubio v River Plate M. (1900) Rampla Juniors v Liverpool (1900) Sud America v Racing CM (1900) Plaza Colonia v Cerro (2130) Nacional M. v Wanderers (2230)

