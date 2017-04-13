Soccer-Two Chelsea players make six-man shortlist for PFA award

Premier League-leading Chelsea's success on the pitch has been recognised by the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) with Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante making the shortlist for the organisation's Players' Player of the Year award.

The six-player list named on Thursday also includes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Manchester United's leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez.

Chelsea's title charge has been led by Belgian winger Hazard, who has scored 14 goals, and defensive midfielder Kante, who is named for the second year in a row, the Frenchman having helped Leicester City win the Premier League last season.

With Arsenal looking unlikely to end their 13-year wait for the title, Sanchez has single-handedly kept the North London club in the hunt for a top-four finish with 18 goals this campaign.

Everton's Lukaku leads the race for the golden boot with 23 goals, followed by Kane on 19 goals.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has bagged 17 league goals in his first season in England, having joined United from Paris St Germain at the start of the campaign.

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli is in contention to retain his Young Player of the Year award, joined on that list by team mate Kane, Lukaku, Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Burnley defender Michael Keane.

Alli, 21, joined from second-tier side Milton Keynes Dons in 2015 and his 16 goals and five assists have been crucial to second-placed Spurs' title hopes this season.

The award winner will be announced on April 23.

