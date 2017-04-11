Soccer-Tottenham's strength in depth key to title charge - Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's push for the Premier League title has been built on their ability to share the goalscoring burden throughout the team, striker Harry Kane has said.

The 23-year-old, who is the club's top scorer with 19 league goals this campaign, has been ably assisted by midfielder Dele Alli and winger Son Heung-min, who have pitched in with 16 and 11 goals.

"I said earlier in the season that if you want to be title contenders, you need two or three players getting double figures," Kane told British media. "If more than one player can reach 20 goals this season, it will really help the team."

Second-placed Tottenham, who trail Chelsea by seven points with seven games left, kept the pressure on the leaders by picked up their sixth consecutive league win in Saturday's 4-0 mauling of Watford.

"When you look at the eight league games I've missed this season due to injury, we've won five and drawn three. So we're still scoring goals and still winning games, which shows the strength in our squad," Kane added.

"It is important we keep that up now until the end of the season and put as much pressure on Chelsea as we can."

Alli has been earning plenty of plaudits for his form this campaign and Kane reserved special praise for his England compatriot, who turned 21 on Tuesday.

"Dele is a fantastic player... He's creative, he gets assists, he is fantastic on the ball," Kane added.

"He is a great player who is only getting better and it is important he keeps working hard. If he does, he'll improve throughout his career."

