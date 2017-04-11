Soccer-Portuguese championship results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Maritimo 2 GD Chaves 1 Sunday, April 9 Estoril 0 Nacional 1 Moreirense 0 Benfica 1 Rio Ave 0 Vitoria Setubal 0 Vitoria Guimaraes 2 CD Tondela 1 Saturday, April 8 Pacos de Ferreira 1 FC Arouca 1 Porto 3 Belenenses 0 Sporting 4 Boavista 0 Friday, April 7 CD Feirense 0 Braga 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 28 21 5 2 58 14 68 2 Porto 28 20 7 1 62 13 67 ------------------------- 3 Sporting 28 18 6 4 55 27 60 ------------------------- 4 Braga 28 14 8 6 42 25 50 ------------------------- 5 Vitoria Guimaraes 28 14 8 6 42 31 50 6 Maritimo 28 12 8 8 28 25 44 ------------------------- 7 Rio Ave 28 11 6 11 31 34 39 8 GD Chaves 28 8 12 8 29 29 36 9 Vitoria Setubal 28 9 8 11 27 27 35 10 CD Feirense 28 10 5 13 25 41 35 11 Boavista 28 8 10 10 27 30 34 12 Belenenses 28 8 8 12 21 33 32 13 Pacos de Ferreira 28 6 10 12 26 38 28 14 FC Arouca 28 8 4 16 26 45 28 15 Estoril 28 6 7 15 22 35 25 16 Moreirense 28 5 6 17 24 43 21 ------------------------- 17 Nacional 28 4 8 16 19 45 20 18 CD Tondela 28 3 8 17 19 48 17 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 17-18: Relegation

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)