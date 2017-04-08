Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Independiente F. B. C. 0 Libertad 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Libertad 11 8 3 0 22 9 27 ------------------------- 2 Guarani 9 6 1 2 17 13 19 3 Olimpia 10 4 4 2 16 12 16 4 Sol de America 10 4 3 3 18 7 15 5 Independiente F. B. C. 10 4 3 3 12 10 15 6 Cerro Porteno 8 5 0 3 12 11 15 7 General Diaz 10 4 2 4 13 17 14 8 Rubio Nu 10 2 4 4 10 14 10 9 Deportivo Capiata 10 3 1 6 8 12 10 10 Sportivo Luqueno 10 2 3 5 11 13 9 11 Nacional A. 10 1 4 5 11 18 7 12 Sportivo Trinidense 10 0 4 6 9 23 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 7 Deportivo Capiata v Rubio Nu (2310) Saturday, April 8 Sportivo Trinidense v Cerro Porteno (2100) Guarani v Nacional A. (2310) Sunday, April 9 Olimpia v General Diaz (2100) Sportivo Luqueno v Sol de America (2310)

