Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Lillestrom 0 FK Haugesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 3 Viking Stavanger 0 Stabaek 2 Odd Grenland 0 Tromso 3 Sogndal 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Sandefjord Fotball 2 Saturday, April 8 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sarpsborg 08 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 3 Tromso 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 3 2 0 1 7 6 6 ------------------------- 5 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 6 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 Brann Bergen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 8 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 9 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 10 Sogndal 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 11 Lillestrom 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 12 Sandefjord Fotball 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 13 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 16 Viking Stavanger 3 0 0 3 1 6 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800) Monday, April 10 Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)

