Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 6 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 7 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 FK Haugesund 2 1 0 1 5 6 3 10 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 11 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 Viking Stavanger 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600) Tromso v Sogndal (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800) Monday, April 10 Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Molde 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3 Molde 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 6 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 7 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 FK Haugesund 2 1 0 1 5 6 3 10 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 11 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 Viking Stavanger 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600) Tromso v Sogndal (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800) Monday, April 10 Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)