Soccer-Norwegian championship results and standings

April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Aalesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 3 Molde 2 Lillestrom 1 Odd Grenland 2 Kristiansund BK 0 Sandefjord Fotball 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sogndal 4 Stabaek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3 Molde 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Sogndal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 6 Valerenga Oslo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Lillestrom 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Stabaek 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 9 Odd Grenland 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 Brann Bergen 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Tromso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Viking Stavanger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 14 Kristiansund BK 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 16 Sandefjord Fotball 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 6 FK Haugesund v Valerenga Oslo (1700) Brann Bergen v Stromsgodset IF (1700) Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1700) Saturday, April 8 Rosenborg Trondheim v Molde (1600) Sunday, April 9 Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Viking Stavanger (1600) Stabaek v Odd Grenland (1600) Tromso v Sogndal (1600) Valerenga Oslo v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1800) Monday, April 10 Kristiansund BK v Brann Bergen (1700)

