Soccer-Lyon and Besiktas charged after Europa League crowd trouble

UEFA has begun disciplinary action against French club Olympique Lyonnais and Turkish side Besiktas after crowd trouble delayed the start of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Ugly scenes in the crowd delayed kickoff at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais by 45 minutes and both teams have been charged with multiple offences, UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.org) on Friday.

Lyon have been charged with insufficient organisation and a breach of safety regulations as their fans blocked stairways, set off fireworks and finally invaded the pitch after the home team's second goal completed a comeback 2-1 win.

Visiting Besiktas have been charged with setting off fireworks, throwing objects and crowd disturbances.

Clashes between rival fans started hours before the kickoff after around 15,000 Besiktas supporters arrived in Lyon, marching through the city centre and lighting dozens of flares.

Lyon said their fans sought refuge on the pitch after they were pelted with objects and flares from the upper tiers of the stadium.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)