Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Kawasaki Frontale 1 Ventforet Kofu 1 Friday, April 7 Gamba Osaka 0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Urawa Reds 7 Vegalta Sendai 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Urawa Reds 6 4 1 1 20 7 13 2 Vissel Kobe 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 3 Kashima Antlers 5 4 0 1 6 3 12 4 Gamba Osaka 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 5 Kawasaki Frontale 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 6 FC Tokyo 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 7 Vegalta Sendai 6 3 0 3 3 11 9 8 Cerezo Osaka 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 9 Ventforet Kofu 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 10 Yokohama F-Marinos 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 11 Jubilo Iwata 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 12 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 0 3 7 7 6 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 14 Sagan Tosu 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 15 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 6 1 1 4 3 7 4 ------------------------- 16 Consadole Sapporo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 17 Albirex Niigata 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 18 Omiya Ardija 5 0 0 5 1 8 0 16-18: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Kashima Antlers v Cerezo Osaka (0600) Kashiwa Reysol v Shimizu S-Pulse (0600) Omiya Ardija v Vissel Kobe (0600) Sagan Tosu v Albirex Niigata (0600) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Consadole Sapporo v FC Tokyo (1000) Yokohama F-Marinos v Jubilo Iwata (1000)

