Soccer-Japanese championship results and standings

April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Japanese championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Gamba Osaka 0 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vissel Kobe 5 4 0 1 7 4 12 2 Kashima Antlers 5 4 0 1 6 3 12 3 Gamba Osaka 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 4 Urawa Reds 5 3 1 1 13 7 10 5 FC Tokyo 5 3 1 1 9 6 10 6 Kawasaki Frontale 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 7 Vegalta Sendai 5 3 0 2 3 4 9 8 Cerezo Osaka 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 9 Yokohama F-Marinos 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 10 Jubilo Iwata 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 11 Ventforet Kofu 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 12 Kashiwa Reysol 5 2 0 3 7 7 6 13 Shimizu S-Pulse 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 14 Sagan Tosu 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 15 Sanfrecce Hiroshima 6 1 1 4 3 7 4 ------------------------- 16 Consadole Sapporo 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 17 Albirex Niigata 5 0 2 3 5 9 2 18 Omiya Ardija 5 0 0 5 1 8 0 16-18: Relegation Still being played (GMT): Friday, April 7 Urawa Reds v Vegalta Sendai (1030) Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Kawasaki Frontale v Ventforet Kofu (0500) Kashima Antlers v Cerezo Osaka (0600) Kashiwa Reysol v Shimizu S-Pulse (0600) Omiya Ardija v Vissel Kobe (0600) Sagan Tosu v Albirex Niigata (0600) Consadole Sapporo v FC Tokyo (1000) Yokohama F-Marinos v Jubilo Iwata (1000)

