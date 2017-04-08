Soccer-Israeli championship relegation group results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Israeli championship Relegation Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Hapoel Haifa 3 Hapoel Tel Aviv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona 28 9 8 11 37 38 35 2 Hapoel Haifa 29 9 5 15 35 43 32 3 Hapoel Ra'anana 28 8 7 13 16 31 31 4 Ashdod 28 6 12 10 15 26 30 5 Bnei Yehuda 28 6 10 12 22 34 28 6 Hapoel Tel Aviv * 29 7 12 10 26 31 24 ------------------------- 7 Hapoel Kfar Saba 28 4 10 14 17 36 22 8 Hapoel Ashkelon 28 4 10 14 19 40 22 ------------------------- * Deducted 9 points. 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Hapoel Ra'anana v Hapoel Ashkelon (1500) Bnei Yehuda v Hapoel Kfar Saba (1515) Sunday, April 9 Ashdod v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (1600)

