Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Diosgyor 2 Honved 0 Vasas Budapest 2 Ujpest 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 26 14 5 7 39 25 47 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45 3 Vasas Budapest 26 12 5 9 41 30 41 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 25 10 9 6 40 31 39 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35 7 Ujpest 26 8 11 7 39 39 35 8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31 9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30 10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29 ------------------------- 11 Diosgyor 26 8 4 14 32 49 28 12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 12 Gyirmot v Videoton FC (1600) Mezokovesd v Debrecen (1600) MTK Hungaria v Szombathelyi Haladas (1600) Paks v Ferencvaros (1600) Saturday, April 15 Honved v Paks (1600) Szombathelyi Haladas v Diosgyor (1600) Ujpest v Gyirmot (1600) Videoton FC v Mezokovesd (1600) Debrecen v MTK Hungaria (1630) Ferencvaros v Vasas Budapest (1830)

