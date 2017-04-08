Soccer-Hungarian championship results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Debrecen 2 Gyirmot 1 MTK Hungaria 2 Mezokovesd 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Honved 1 Ujpest 1 Paks 1 Videoton FC 1 Vasas Budapest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 25 14 5 6 39 23 47 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45 3 Vasas Budapest 25 12 5 8 39 27 41 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 24 10 8 6 39 30 38 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35 7 Ujpest 25 7 11 7 36 37 32 8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31 9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30 10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29 ------------------------- 11 Diosgyor 24 7 3 14 29 48 24 12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Ferencvaros v Diosgyor (1830)

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Debrecen 2 Gyirmot 1 MTK Hungaria 2 Mezokovesd 0 Szombathelyi Haladas 0 Honved 1 Ujpest 1 Paks 1 Videoton FC 1 Vasas Budapest 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Honved 25 14 5 6 39 23 47 ------------------------- 2 Videoton FC 25 13 6 6 50 22 45 3 Vasas Budapest 25 12 5 8 39 27 41 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 24 10 8 6 39 30 38 ------------------------- 5 Szombathelyi Haladas 25 10 5 10 32 34 35 6 Paks 25 8 11 6 29 27 35 7 Ujpest 25 7 11 7 36 37 32 8 Mezokoevesd 25 8 7 10 27 36 31 9 Debrecen 25 8 6 11 29 33 30 10 MTK Hungaria 25 7 8 10 20 28 29 ------------------------- 11 Diosgyor 24 7 3 14 29 48 24 12 Gyirmot 25 4 7 14 13 37 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Ferencvaros v Diosgyor (1830)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)