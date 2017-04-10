Soccer-Granada appoint Adams as head coach until end of season

Spanish club Granada said on Monday it had appointed former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams as head coach until the end of the season after sacking Lucas Alcaraz.

The 50-year-old Adams was named as the club's sporting director last week but will now be tasked with steering the team away from relegation with seven matches left in their league campaign.

"After assessing the situation the team is in, Granada CF has decided to part company with Lucas Alcaraz and his coaching staff," the Spanish club statement in a statement on Monday.

"In his place, the club has total confidence in Tony Adams ... as head coach of Granada CF until the end of the season."

Adams, whose last managerial post was at Azerbaijani club Gabala FC in 2011, has also had stints as manager at fourth-tier English sides Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

Granada are 19th in the table, seven points adrift of safety and have failed to win in the league since their 1-0 win over Alaves on March 1.

