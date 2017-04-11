Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace 3 Arsenal 0 Sunday, April 9 Everton 4 Leicester City 2 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 3 Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3 Manchester City 3 Hull City 1 Middlesbrough 0 Burnley 0 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68 3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 57 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54 7 Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44 9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40 10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37 11 Leicester City 31 10 6 15 39 51 36 12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36 13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36 14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36 15 Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35 16 Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34 17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28 19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24 20 Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

