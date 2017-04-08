Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72 2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68 3 Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 60 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 30 17 7 6 57 34 58 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54 7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 31 12 8 11 39 40 44 9 Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 37 10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37 11 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36 12 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 36 13 Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35 14 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35 15 West Ham United 31 9 6 16 41 57 33 16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31 17 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 30 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 28 19 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 23 20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Manchester City v Hull City (1400) Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400) Stoke City v Liverpool (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400) West Ham United v Swansea City (1400) Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630) Sunday, April 9 Sunderland v Manchester United (1230) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Monday, April 10 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)

