Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Istra 1961 1 Inter Zapresic 0 Saturday, April 8 Hajduk Split 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Friday, April 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 Cibalia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 27 21 6 0 54 16 69 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 27 20 5 2 47 16 65 3 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 44 24 47 4 Osijek 26 14 5 7 37 27 47 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 27 8 8 11 26 37 32 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 7 9 11 28 31 30 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 8 5 14 32 32 29 8 Inter Zapresic 27 4 11 12 22 37 23 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 26 3 7 16 10 36 16 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 27 1 6 20 17 61 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Osijek v NK Split (1700)

