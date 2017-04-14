Soccer-Bolivian championship adecuacion results and standings

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19 3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19 4 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16 5 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16 6 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15 7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10 10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6 12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 14 The Strongest v Blooming (2030) Saturday, April 15 Real Potosi v Guabira (2115) Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed Club Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) San Jose v Nacional Potosi (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)

April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Friday Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre Sport Boys Postponed Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 9 8 0 1 30 6 24 ------------------------- 2 Guabira 10 6 1 3 23 15 19 3 Blooming 10 6 1 3 23 20 19 4 Oriente Petrolero 9 5 1 3 16 13 16 5 Nacional Potosi 10 5 1 4 17 15 16 6 The Strongest 8 5 0 3 12 13 15 7 San Jose 10 4 2 4 17 15 14 8 Sport Boys 10 4 1 5 18 21 13 9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 1 6 10 21 10 10 Jorge Wilstermann 9 2 2 5 11 14 8 11 Real Potosi 9 2 0 7 11 22 6 12 Club Petrolero 10 2 0 8 13 26 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 14 The Strongest v Blooming (2030) Saturday, April 15 Real Potosi v Guabira (2115) Sunday, April 16 Universitario de Sucre v Sport Boys (1600) Postponed Club Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) San Jose v Nacional Potosi (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)